Carson King Raises $2,959,336 For The University Of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

Carson King’s fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is officially over, and he generated an amazing amount of money.

King went viral after his College GameDay sign asking for beer money for some cold Busch Lights turned into a massive donation drive for sick kids.

Despite the fact the Des Moines Register tried to ruin him by digging up old social media posts, King still came through with a grand total of $2,959,336, according to KCRG on Tuesday.

The total was reached after Venmo and Anheuser-Busch matched donations that were made to King.

I couldn’t be happier for King and the sick kids. After cancel culture came for his throat, he pushed through to raise an incredible amount of money for people who desperately need it.

It’s a wonderful example of how this country isn’t nearly as fractured as people want you to believe. It’s full of good people who are more than willing to help people they’ve never met. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The story of Carson King is something that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. He showed up to the biggest weekly event in college football asking for beer money, and it turned into a national event unifying people.

In the end, he raised nearly $3 million.

Props to King and everybody who donated to a great cause for helping sick children. As for the people who tried to ruin him, better luck next time!

Middle America just isn’t having any of that nonsense.