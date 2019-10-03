Demi Lovato Apologizes For Israel Post After Receiving Backlash

Singer Demi Lovato seemingly apologized for her post regarding her trip to Israel.

In a now deleted post to her Instagram story, Lovato apologized for unintentionally offending anyone with her photos from her Israel experience, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts,” Lovato wrote. “No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone. With that being said, I’m sorry if I’ve hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Baptized In Israel)

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared multiple photos from her trip which she claimed gave her a sense of “spirituality or connection to God.”

“I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” she said in the caption of her photos.

Lovato clarified that her trip was not a “political statement” after people thought she was supporting Israel in the longstanding conflict with Palestine.

“This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT,” Lovato wrote in her Instagram story. “Now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry.”

“Sorry I’m not more educated, and sorry for thinking this was just a spiritual experience,” she continued. “Going against all advice right now and apologizing because it feels right to me and I’d rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself, than staying quiet to please other people.”