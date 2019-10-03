Erin Andrews Launches New NFL Fashion Line For Women

Television personality Erin Andrews has launched a new passion project.

Andrews, a Fox Sports reporter, shared her first game-day collection for women Wednesday.

“I think they’re all pretty much of my basics that I like to have in my life,” Andrews told Page Six in a piece published Thursday. “Every single piece, I kind of took from my closet and thought, ‘How can we make this cool and incorporate NFL teams on it.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Erin Andrews On The Internet)

The line features nine styles for each of the 32 NFL teams. Items include a denim shirt, track pants, a silk bomber jacket, crewneck tees, hoodies and more.

Andrews claimed the idea for her line came from her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

“My husband’s a retired hockey player,” Andrews explained. “He won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings, but the girls [were like], ‘What are we going to wear on the ice? What are we going to wear for the parade?’ There’s really nothing that fashionable to wear with a Kings logo on it.”

I’m into this line. Everything is so simple and cute. There isn’t much out there in terms of actually cute items for women to wear to sporting events.