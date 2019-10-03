Rep. Haley Stevens Screams ‘NRA Has Got To Go’ At A Gun Range

Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens fumed with rage Tuesday after hosting a gun violence town hall, screaming, “This is why the NRA has got to go,” in response to pro-gun attendees.

Stevens — along with two other Michigan lawmakers — hosted the 200-person event at Multi Lakes Conservation Association, a firearm range. The congresswoman broke out into a tirade after pro-gun hecklers quieted her statements by yelling, “NRA,” according to The Detroit News.

WATCH:

????@RepHaleyStevens shouts: The NRA has got to go???? pic.twitter.com/Vpnun5vwN5 — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) October 2, 2019

Stevens also attempted to tackle the issue of so-called “assault weapons” — a term that drew criticism from the audience as “made-up.” Many of her statements were met with scrutiny, as one man stood with a sign that read: “Vote out Haley Stevens — a liar.”

The congresswoman’s display did not go over well with Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan GOP. She called Stevens’ actions “unhinged” and said they were aimed to “undermine our democracy.” (RELATED: California Gov. Calls Semi-Auto Rifles ‘Goddamn Weapons Of Mass Destruction’)

Let’s be clear: The Democrats are undermining our democracy with what they are doing. The Squad is now leading the Democrat Party. They’re completely unhinged, and so are the hundreds of Democrats in Congress, like @HaleyLive who are following their lead! #MI11 https://t.co/7lYTtU4H11 — Laura Cox (@MIGOPChair) October 2, 2019

Meshawn Maddock, chair of the 11th congressional district Republican party, wasn’t thrilled with Stevens’ comments as well.

“The 11th Congressional District isn’t progressive,” Maddock said, according to Detroit News. “It’s Republican. And Republicans support the Second Amendment and we like our legally owned guns. You’ve got a lot of nerve holding an anti-gun rally in the heart of gun-country. So we will rally voters to show you what voters think about two things. First, your lack of support for our Second Amendment. Then your poor decision to select this location for your town hall.”