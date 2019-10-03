Las Vegas Massacre Victims Reach Settlement Deal Of Up To $800 Million

Lawyers for the Las Vegas massacre victims say they have reached a settlement deal with MGM that is expected to reach up to $800 million, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

The settlement announcement comes two years after a lone gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival from his MGM-owned hotel room window, killing 58 people and wounded hundreds of others on Oct. 1, 2017.

“Lawyers for victims of Las Vegas massacre say they’ve reached deal to settle lawsuits that’s expected to pay up to $800 [million],” AP wrote in a Thursday tweet. (RELATED: Four Big Questions Still Hang Over The Las Vegas Police Mass Murder Report)

BREAKING: Lawyers for victims of Las Vegas massacre say they’ve reached deal to settle lawsuits that’s expected to pay up to $800M. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 3, 2019

The Department of Justice announced that it would grant $16.7 million to shooting victims in November 2018 to assist “victims of this incident, including ticket holders, concert staff, vendors, witnesses, law enforcement personnel, and other first responders,” according to ABC News.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired more than 1,000 rounds with assault-style rifles from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Paddock’s motive remains unknown, FBI investigators told AP in January.

