‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward To Star In Feature-Length Porn

“Boy Meets World” star Maitland Ward is moving from the mainstream film industry to the porn industry.

Ward, 42, is set to star in a feature-length porn movie called “Drive,” according to a report published Thursday by The Sun.

“They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, ‘I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done,'” she said during a recent interview with InTouch Weekly.

“I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well written. This has so many themes in this and just my character is so different than anything I have portrayed before,'” she added. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Will Receive A Pornhub Award For Her First Porno)

Ward starred as Rachel in “Boy Meets World” and made appearances in other sitcoms including “Home Improvement” and “Rules Of Engagement.” She also grabbed a role in the 2004 comedy “White Chicks.”

The actress admitted she had been thinking about making the transition, but never felt quite ready until now.

“I felt ready,” she said of her decision. “It wasn’t like I was saying, ‘Oh, I want to do this all along,’ but it was like, ‘I need to do this.’ I really feel that quality stuff and the hot sex stuff can be together, and I really want that.”