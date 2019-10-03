Mark Levin: Senate Should Launch ‘Nuclear Option’ And Dismiss Impeachment Charges

Conservative radio host Mark Levin said the GOP controlled Senate should invoke a “nuclear option” and dismiss any potential impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.

Appearing on Thursday night’s edition of “Hannity” on Fox News, Levin broke down California Rep. Adam Schiff’s prior knowledge about the whistleblower complaint, contending that he likely revealed it only to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“How do I know that?” he asked rhetorically. “Because she goes to the podium like Eva Perrone and she declares — now we’re gonna have an official impeachment inquiry without the transcript. How did she know? Because Schiff tipped her off about what what was in this complaint.”

After continuing to criticize the complaint, Levin turned his attention to the Senate, which he contended was not Constitutionally bound to take up an impeachment trial. (RELATED: CNN’s Cuomo Eats Crow After Slamming Analyst Who Suggested Schiff Had Whistleblower Complaint In Advance)

Citing a “responsibility to protect the Constitution and protect this country and protect the office of the presidency,” Levin said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should “launch a nuclear option.”

What am I talking about? Mitch McConnell was on TV saying, ’67 votes to change the rules.’ They changed the rules when it came to the courts and they can change the rules here. Simple majority with a nuclear option allows the Senate to dismiss those charges … as soon as they come to the Senate.

The weekend Fox News host insisted the current impeachment inquiry isn’t a “House impeachment inquiry,” but rather is a “Democratic Party impeachment inquiry.”

“Only the Senate has the power to police what the House Democrats are doing, and they should not participate in this!” Levin exclaimed. “It is not a House impeachment inquiry. There was no vote. It’s the Democratic Party’s abuse of power. The Senate is not Constitutionally required to hold a trial. It should in most cases, but in this case it should dismiss what is an absolutely defective, what will be bunch of charges. Nancy Pelosi has intentionally prevented the Republicans from issuing subpoenas in this process. They are supposed to be able to. They must not allow her to prevail in her unconstitutional lawlessness! Senate, you better damn well step up.”

McConnell has said that he would have “no choice” but to continue proceedings in the Senate should the House vote to impeach the president.