Watch Matthew McConaughey In The Trailer For ‘The Gentlemen’

Matthew McConaughey’s new movie “The Gentlemen” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A very British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

McConaughey isn’t the only star in the upcoming movie from Guy Ritchie. He’s joined by Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong and Hugh Grant.

Judging from the trailer, “The Gentlemen” is going to be a great movie that will feature McConaughey in prime form.

Give it a watch below.

As you all know, you can sign me up for anything involving Matthew McConaughey. The man is a living legend. “True Detective” season one was arguably the greatest single season of television, and he played a major role in that.

Now, he’s going to be starring in a flick about drug lords and Oklahoma billionaires. It also looks like a lot of bodies are going to hit the ground in this one.

I’m fully willing to look past how bad “Serenity” was if it means that we get to see McConaughey is prime form in “The Gentlemen.”

Given the plot and all-star cast, there’s no reason for this movie to not be awesome. You can catch it in theaters Jan. 24, 2020, and make sure to sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer.