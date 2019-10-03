Mexican Woman Caught Smuggling Nearly 70 Pounds Of Meth At California Border Checkpoint With 6-Year-Old In Car

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman Tuesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle 70 pounds of methamphetamine through a CBP checkpoint with her 6-year-old son in the vehicle.

The 25-year-old Mexican national was reportedly stopped by Border Patrol officers at the Pine Valley checkpoint on Interstate 8 in San Diego County at approximately 9 p.m., according to a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release. She reportedly had her 6-year-old son with her in the car at the time.

A K-9 alerted officers to the suspect’s SUV rear door, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Officers discovered a total of 65 wrapped packages of crystal meth hidden inside the left and right side rear-door panels as well as the rear tire. The haul weighed in at 67.68 pounds and has an estimated street value of $179,352, according to the press release.

CBP arrested the female driver and placed her 6-year-old in Child Protective Services. The meth was reportedly turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the suspect’s vehicle was seized by Border Patrol, according to the press release. (RELATED: Teenage Women Caught With Almost $70,000 Worth Of Meth At Border Checkpoint)

“I am very proud of the dedication displayed by these agents,” San Diego Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said.

“They are committed to keeping dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities and protecting innocent children from being used as pawns by criminal organizations,” he continued.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to CBP for a comment, but they did not respond by time of publishing.

Two teenage girls were arrested at the Interstate 8 checkpoint Saturday by Border Patrol for reportedly attempting to smuggle nearly $70,000 worth of crystal meth hidden in the undercarriage of their 2008 Saturn Aura.

