Poll: Plurality Of Ohio Voters Support Impeaching Trump

A plurality of Ohio voters support impeaching President Donald Trump, a new poll reveals.

Forty-seven percent of voters in the key swing state support impeaching Trump, while 43% oppose impeachment, according to an Emerson College poll released Thursday. Ten percent of voters in the poll were unsure about impeachment.

Among independent voters, 45% of voters oppose impeaching the president, while 44% support impeachment.

Thirty-three percent of voters in the poll identified the economy as the most important issue going into the election, while 19% said health care is the most important issue, and 14% said social issues. (RELATED: 9 Radical Policies 2020 Democrats Are Putting On The Table)

The Emerson poll also showed Trump trailing the three Democratic frontrunners for president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders both lead Trump 53% to 47% among Ohio voters, according to the poll, while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads Trump 52% to 48%.

Emerson surveyed 837 voters over the phone and online for the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

