Politics

Poll: Plurality Of Ohio Voters Support Impeaching Trump

President Trump Departs White House For Florida

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Peter Hasson Senior Reporter

A plurality of Ohio voters support impeaching President Donald Trump, a new poll reveals.

Forty-seven percent of voters in the key swing state support impeaching Trump, while 43% oppose impeachment, according to an Emerson College poll released Thursday. Ten percent of voters in the poll were unsure about impeachment.

Among independent voters, 45% of voters oppose impeaching the president, while 44% support impeachment.

Thirty-three percent of voters in the poll identified the economy as the most important issue going into the election, while 19% said health care is the most important issue, and 14% said social issues. (RELATED: 9 Radical Policies 2020 Democrats Are Putting On The Table)

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Emerson poll also showed Trump trailing the three Democratic frontrunners for president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders both lead Trump 53% to 47% among Ohio voters, according to the poll, while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads Trump 52% to 48%.

Emerson surveyed 837 voters over the phone and online for the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.