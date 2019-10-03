Paul Finebaum Floats The Absurd Idea An Undefeated Clemson Could Miss The Playoff

ESPN pundit and college football expert Paul Finebaum had a scorching hot take Wednesday.

Finebaum, who is known for being a major SEC fanboy, asked the audience what would happen if Oklahoma and Ohio State both went undefeated, undefeated Georgia met flawless Alabama in the SEC title game and you had the Tigers undefeated “having played absolutely no one during the regular season.”

“Suddenly, is Clemson fighting for a berth?” Finebaum asked during “Get Up.” Watch his full comments and outrageous theory below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“…There is Clemson undefeated, having played absolutely no one during the regular season.” @finebaum talks scenarios of Clemson having to fight for a #CFBPlayoff birth.

(via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/1x1IOwK7nM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 2, 2019

Yeah, let me go ahead and answer this one for Finebaum, who I actually find to be a solid and entertaining pundit.

There is no scenario where the defending national champs are getting left out if they’re undefeated. Let me repeat that again for all of you SEC fanboys with ears that only work when you’re hearing stuff you agree with.

Under no circumstances is an undefeated Clemson getting left out.

If an undefeated Clemson squad got left out of the playoff after steam rolling Alabama last season in the title game, it’d honestly be justification for riots in the streets.

In Finebaum’s scenario, the loser of the SEC title game would get left out. It’s that simple. It’d be Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and the winner of the SEC.

You’re high as a kite if you honestly deep down believe a one-loss SEC team that isn’t the conference champ is getting in over Clemson.

That’s simply not going to happen.

They’ve struggled mightily against North Carolina, but it was one off game early in the season. Give me a break.

It’s a long season, they’re the defending champs and Dabo Swinney’s guys are still undefeated. Until that changes, Clemson isn’t going anywhere.

Any other take is simply stupid.