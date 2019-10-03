Percy Harvin Says He Played Every Game Of His NFL Career High

Former NFL star Percy Harvin claimed he never played a game without smoking marijuana first.

Harvin played for multiple squads during his career, and starred on the Seahawks Super Bowl team with Russell Wilson and the legendary Legion of Boom. He famously housed the second half kickoff against the Broncos. Apparently, smoking weed was his way to relax for games.

“There’s not a game I played in that I wasn’t high,” Harvin told Master Tesfatsion in a video segment released Wednesday. He added that marijuana was the only thing that “seemed to work” when it came to battling his anxiety, despite being prescribed pills to help.

He also discussed the infamous Golden Tate fight before the Super Bowl, and discussed how they “locked up.”

Watch the whole video below. It’s fascinating for football fans.

Untold Stories Episode 3 with Percy Harvin Percy Harvin shares how he smoked weed before every game to help with his anxiety disorder/migraines. Plus, he opens up about fighting Golden Tate before Super Bowl 48.pic.twitter.com/8xnaY9qOCZ — Master (@MasterTes) October 2, 2019

That’s one of the best football videos I’ve seen in a long time, and Harvin is now the second former NFL star to go on the record in the past couple weeks about using marijuana.

Calvin Johnson also said he used to smoke weed regularly as an alternative to painkillers. Now, Harvin, who last played for the Buffalo Bills, has done the same. (RELATED: Calvin Johnson Says He Smoked Marijuana After Every NFL Game)

It seems like the tides aren’t just turning on pro athletes smoking weed, but it’s simply just becoming acceptable.

I can’t say I blame them for choosing marijuana over pills. Given the opioid crisis in our country, I think it’s more than understandable people would not want to be putting that kind of stuff in their body.

Harvin had a great career on the field, but always seemed to be battling issues off of it. The infamous fight with Golden Tate is a classic example.

The team was getting ready to play in the Super Bowl, which they ultimately won, and Harvin was throwing hooks at a teammate.

It’s not a great look at all.

The former Seahawks star seems to be doing well these days, and that’s all you can really ask for. We’ll have to see which player comes out next as a big fan of smoking weed instead of popping pills. I have no doubt there are many of them throughout the league.