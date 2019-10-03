PETA Goes After Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin For Buying $35,000 Exotic Cats

PETA had some thoughts on pop singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s new kittens.

Bieber and Baldwin recently added two new furry friends to their family and the animal rights organization criticized the move, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin (@kittysushiandtuna) on Sep 27, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

“Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to Page Six. “Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care.'” (RELATED: Hailey And Justin Bieber Share Handful Of Jaw-Dropping Shots From Their Wedding Celebration)

Bieber reportedly bought the two Savannah cats for $20,000 and $15,000. He found them from the Illinois-based breeder Select Exotics, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. Savannah cats are banned in some states, but are allowed in California.

The superstar set up an Instagram page for the two cats, @kittysushiandtuna, which has gained over 123,000 followers at the time this post was published.

The breeder website calls the cats “readily trainable.”

“Actually a Savannah can be very much like a water-loving dog who’ll wrestle you for the garden hose, splash around in your morning shower, or wade through your bathwater,” the breeder site reads.