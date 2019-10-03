PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Roll Kent State In Football

Wisconsin is going to destroy Kent State this weekend in football.

First off, I’d just like to say right away that I recognize this preview is coming in a bit early. I have a wedding I have to attend this weekend, which means my already ultra-busy schedule is even more chaotic.

Luckily, the wedding doesn’t get underway until the game will be finished. That’s a good thing because I never miss a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Having said that, it wouldn’t matter much in this case because this will be nothing more than a glorified practice aired on TV for the nation.

While I respect all our opponents, it’s kind of hard to take Kent State seriously. I have no doubt they try hard, but they’re fixing to get smoked by the Badgers.

It’s going to get ugly. Hell, Jonathan Taylor might have 200 rushing yards by halftime, Jack Coan could have multiple touchdown strikes early, Quintez Cephus will likely run wild and I wouldn’t be surprised if our defense didn’t give up a point.

I almost feel bad for Kent State. This the game they’ve had circled for years. This is their Super Bowl. This is as good as it’s ever going to get for them.

This is the biggest day in the history of Kent State football, and it’s not even going to be close. It’s going to get ugly quickly and it’s going to get ugly in epic fashion.

Tune in at noon EST on ESPNU to watch it all unfold. Just know that while I’m at the wedding this weekend, I’ll have a beer in hand and will be reminding everybody how the Wisconsin Badgers aren’t done kicking down doors just yet.

Now, hit the music and let’s get ready to play some football.