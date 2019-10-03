Quarterback Colt McCoy Practicing With The Redskins, Appears To Be Healthy

It looks like Colt McCoy is now a viable option at quarterback for the Washington Redskins if they want to use him this weekend.

According to ProFootballTalk on Wednesday, McCoy is practicing with the team, and appears to be ready to roll Sunday against the Patriots if necessary. Case Keenum didn’t practice Wednesday, and was in a protective boot.

Dwayne Haskins, who threw three interceptions in his NFL debut, is also obviously in the mix to play Sunday against the Pats.

If McCoy is able to play this Sunday, which seems to be the case, then the Redskins should start him. As I’ve already said, putting Haskins on the field against the Pats to get massacred is a really bad idea.

It’s a terrible idea. Letting a rookie quarterback get mauled is a great way to break his confidence. As we all know, once a QB loses his confidence, it might be game over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The plan for Haskins should only be about the future. It shouldn’t be about today at all.

With that said, it’s all the more reason to roll with McCoy if he’s healthy and able to spin the rock. He’s certainly not a star, but he can make some noise if he has to.

Last season, he looked okay in replacement duty for Alex Smith. Given what we’ve seen from Case Keenum so far, I see no reason to not start McCoy.

It’s the Patriots. The Redskins aren’t going to win anyways. They might as well roll with the most stable option.

As of this moment, that’d be Colt McCoy.

Of course, they’re the Redskins and they’re a train wreck right now. We’ll have to see what they do, but if they want to be prepared for the seasons down the road, then keep Haskins on the damn bench.