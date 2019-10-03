REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Season 3 Starts Strong With Premiere Episode ‘Welcome To The Refuge’

“SEAL Team” returned Wednesday night on CBS for season three, and it got off to a very strong start with “Welcome to the Refuge.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

I couldn’t have been more excited for the start of season three last night. I am a huge junkie of the hit military show, and the premiere didn’t disappoint at all.

In classic “SEAL Team” form, we got plenty of action, and the audience also got some serious topics covered as well. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2 In Exclusive Interview)

The whole premiere episode focused heavily on Jason. At the end of season two, he was asked in a bar how he was doing after a year of pain and loss, and he never gave a response.

To open season three, Jason and Bravo are in Serbia and he’s asked at a bar how he’s doing by an attractive blonde. In a nice callback to the end of season two, he lights up and says he’s doing well.

From there, the episode didn’t really slow down. Bravo snatched an arms deal, which led them to a bomb-maker. I thought this was going to be our new villain.

Well, I was very wrong because the man clacked off a suicide vest right in front of Jason, who was saved by Clay jumping on him.

It was another nice callback to season two with Clay’s wounds after his own injuries from an explosion.

So, there’s the action. We had the chase scene to open the episode, there was a scene where a tracking device was planted and it ended with Jason nearly getting blown to bits.

That leads us to the most important part of the episode. It’s clear that the trauma of endless combat is weighing heavily on the man who runs Bravo.

There’s a scene that is bound to pull at your heartstrings as Jason gives a voiceover about the 40 names in his phone he can no longer call because they died in combat.

He ponders which member of Bravo will be next as they gear up to go after the bomb-maker. Which member of Bravo might not come home today? Which one won’t come home in a month? A year? Five years?

It’s in moments like these that “SEAL Team” shines. Most shows on TV wouldn’t ever consider touching a topic this serious and dark.

War is hell and nothing on television does a better job at shining a light on uncomfortable topics than the hit CBS military show.

Finally, Lisa is back with the squad after becoming an officer. As you all already know, I didn’t love her OCS storyline. I thought it really slowed down momentum. She’s at her best when she’s with Bravo, and I’m glad Lisa’s back with the guys. Obviously, she’s still got her thing going on with Sonny.

After not knowing what would happen with Mandy at the end of season two, she’s also back and ready to role. Now, she is in a minimized role, but she’s still around the Bravo guys.

Tune in next week on CBS to see what happens going forward! Can’t wait!