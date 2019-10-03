Robert De Niro Facing New Lawsuit For Allegedly Subjecting Employee To Abusive Behavior

Actor Robert De Niro is now facing a gender discrimination lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against De Niro in Manhattan federal court by Graham Chase Robinson, a former employee of the actor, according to a report published by Page Six. Robinson accused De Niro of gender discrimination and wage violations.

Robert De Niro subjected female assistant to creepy and abusive behavior: lawsuit https://t.co/ElHDkbYqjW pic.twitter.com/HpKCKvVXop — Page Six (@PageSix) October 3, 2019

“Robert De Niro is someone who has clung to old mores,” the lawsuit claimed. “He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals. He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law. Ms. Robinson is a casualty of this attitude.”

Robinson claimed De Niro treated her as his “office wife” and made her do “stereotypically female duties, like housework.” She also alleged she was underpaid and denied overtime pay. (RELATED: Robert De Niro’s Wife Wants Half Of His Alleged $500 Million Fortune)

On top of gender discrimination, the lawsuit also contains a scathing voicemail De Niro reportedly left Robinson after she missed one of his phone calls.

“You f–ing don’t answer my calls? How dare you!” he said. “You’re about to be fired. You’re f–ing history.”

The described behavior escalated to include “gratuitous unwanted physical contact.”

Robert De Niro Accused of ‘Unwanted Physical Contact,’ Sexist Behavior by Former Employee in $12 Million Lawsuit https://t.co/9EOz7raLts — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 3, 2019

“Among other things, De Niro would direct Ms. Robinson to scratch his back, button his ties and prod him awake when he was in bed,” the lawsuit continued. “De Niro also stood idly by while his friend slapped Ms. Robinson on her buttocks.”

The lawsuit from Robinson comes after De Niro sued her for $3 million, alleging the former employee stole money from him.