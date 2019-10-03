Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan doesn’t plan on trading Jalen Ramsey anytime soon.

The superstar defensive back demanded a trade a couple weeks back, and the team has been on a rollercoaster with him ever since. He was sick, he’s had back issues, missed time for the birth of his kid and it just never seems to end. Despite all that, it doesn’t sound like the Jags are interested in shipping him out of town. (RELATED: Jalen Ramsey Says His ‘Trade Request Stills Stands’ With The Jaguars)

Khan told the Associated Press the following on Wednesday about the situation:

Obviously, football is a team sport and I’m sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests (there) might be. But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We’re still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team.

The trade deadline for the league is at the last Tuesday of October. Seeing as how Khan seems to be in no rush to part ways with Ramsey and time is winding down, I’d say fans shouldn’t get emotionally ready to see him leave.

It looks like the Jaguars and Ramsey will be together at least through the end of this season.

At this point, nothing would honestly surprise me. It seems like the situation with Ramsey and Jags changes by the minute.

If I’m ever asked to give the perfect example of what a fluid situation is in pro sports, Jalen Ramsey’s 2019 season in Jacksonville will be the first thing I point at.

For all we know, he could be back on the brink of being shipped out of town by tomorrow. Anything is possible at this point.

Tune in next time to find out just how much this situation has changed! I have no doubt everything we know right now will soon be thrown right out the window.