Trick Or Treat: Dems Said Some Spooky Things This Week

The Democrats have shown their true colors following the announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton ended their break from media appearances by sharing some negative thoughts about the Trump administration during press briefings and television hits.

Others seem to have embarrassed themselves in their attempt to embarrass Trump. From California Rep. Maxine Waters tweeting out that the President should be put in to solitary confinement to California Rep. Adam Schiff, allegedly, lying about knowing the whistleblower. Watch this video to see it all! (RELATED: Maxine Waters Wants Trump ‘Imprisoned’ And ‘Placed In Solitary Confinement’)

