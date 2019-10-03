Trump Suggests China Should Start Investigating Biden

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that China should look into former Vice President Joe Biden, adding that it’s “just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

The comments come as Biden’s 2013 trip with his son Hunter to China come under new scrutiny. During the trip, Hunter was in the midst of forming a Chinese private equity fund and planned to raise lots of money, NBC News reported. Hunter said he met with Chinese banker Jonathan Li and his partner during the trip.

Trump accused Hunter of using the Air Force Two trip to get $1.5 billion from China for his fund, according to NBC News.

“Well I would think that if they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said Thursday after being asked about the Bidens. “It is a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens.”

“How does a company that is newly formed – by the way likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump continued. “Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine … Nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked. That was a crooked deal, 100%.” (RELATED: Biden Says He Never Discussed Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Says He Did)

This newest attack on the Bidens follows weeks of Trump going after the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate for allegedly pressuring Ukrainian officials to drop an investigation into a Ukraine gas company that Hunter was on the board of. Trump has gone after Biden, accusing him of corruption, after an August whistleblower complaint accused the president of asking Ukrainian officials to look into the former vice president and his son.

A reporter also asked if Trump has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping about looking into Biden. Trump said that he hadn’t, but added that it’s “certainly something we can start thinking about.”

“I’m sure that President Xi does not like being under that kind of scrutiny, where billions of dollars were taken out of his country by a guy that just got kicked out of the Navy,” Trump said.

