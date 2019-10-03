Trump Supporters Follow Warren Through Nevada Airport Shouting ‘Don’t Impeach’ And ‘Go Home’

Protesters chased 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren through a Nevada airport Wednesday and shouted, “Don’t impeach” and “Go home.”

The people carried Trump 2020 signs and shouted as the Massachusetts senator wheeled her luggage through Reno-Tahoe International Airport, according to a video the Nevada GOP posted on Twitter. (RELATED: Warren Bought Lemonade From Two 11-Year-Old Girls. They Donated The Money To The March For Life)

WATCH:

Nevadans greeted @ewarren in Reno and let them know exactly how they feel about the Democrats’ despicable attempt to impeach @realDonaldTrump and undo the 2016 election. Join us and FIGHT BACK. Tell the Left to Impeach THIS ➡️ https://t.co/clr2NQb5rW pic.twitter.com/Pa5NykDJwy — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) October 2, 2019

“Welcome to Reno ⁦@ewarren! This is @teamtrump country!!” Nevada Republican Party State Chairman Michael J. McDonald said in a separate tweet.

Warren spoke to a crowd in Carson City, Nevada, Wednesday night.

“There’s a lot we need to do,” Warren said to the crowd, according to a tweet from The New York Times’ Thomas Kaplan. “And I understand, I understand that [President] Donald Trump and his supporters are getting really nervous, and they have a good reason to be.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.