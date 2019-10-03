Warning: Identity Theft Is On The Rise. Find Out How You Can Stay Protected With These 5 Easy Steps

If it seems like in the digital age your information is more at risk than ever before, that’s because it is. Nowadays, criminals can open new accounts, get payday loans, and even file tax returns in your name. There’s a victim every 2 seconds, nearly 1 in 2 consumers are the victim of some kind of data breach, and all in all, nearly 1 in 4 people will experience identity theft in their lifetime. Those are some scary statistics, and even scarier, security experts are now advising that putting a freeze on your credit may not be enough.

So in the face of a growing security threat, what should you do to ensure you are protected beyond just your credit account? Consider getting LifeLock Identity Theft Protection.

With 5 simple steps, LifeLock will ensure you never have to worry about identity theft ever again:

With plans starting as low as $8.99/MO, there is no more important expense you can invest in than your identity. Don’t take our word for it, learn more today about whether LifeLock is right for you. Also for a limited time, take 25 percent off your first year, saving you money and ensuring you can put your fear of identity theft out of sight and mind.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.