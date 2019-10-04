Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack According To Doctors

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders left a Las Vegas hospital Friday after suffering a heart attack, according to his doctors.

Sanders had cancelled a campaign event Tuesday after experiencing chest pains. (RELATED: Blocked Artery Takes Bernie Off Campaign Trail)

“Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction,”Arturo E. Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, Sanders Physicians said on Friday, according to the Washington Post. “The Senator was stable upon arrival and taken immediately to the cardiac catheterization laboratory, at which time two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion. All other arteries were normal.”

The doctors added,”his hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress. He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician.”

Campaign officials said on Wednesday that Sanders would not make any appearances until further notice, but he will be attending the Democratic presidential debate scheduled for October 15th, as reported by TheHill.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” Sanders said in a statement after being released from the hospital. “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

Currently, Sanders is trailing behind both Biden and Warren with an average of 16.8% support in the Democratic Presidential Primary, according to RealClearPolitics.

Sanders is 78-years-old, if elected he would be the oldest serving president in U.S. history.