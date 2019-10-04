Eric Swalwell: ‘I Pray For My Kids’ And ‘I Think A Drag Queen Gender Reveal Is Pretty Freaking Cool’

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted Friday that he thinks “a drag queen gender reveal is pretty freaking cool.”

The California representative and former presidential candidate responded to a tweet from the Blaze’s Jason Howerton about a drag queen stripping in front of children. (RELATED: Here Are The Details On California’s Sex Education)

Howerton on Twitter compared liberal reactions to discussing God or drag queens with children, and said, “I mean, we are getting to the point where two large groups of people have irreconcilable differences in the way they view the world & what is an appropriate society. I’m not sure where to go from here.”

*someone references God in front of kids* Libs: HOW DARE YOU SIR?!?!?!?! *drag queen strips (they tell me it’s a “reveal”) in front of kids* Libs: This is totally normal. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 4, 2019

Swalwell responded, saying “I pray for my kids, will talk to them about God when they’re older, and think a drag queen gender reveal is pretty freaking cool.”

