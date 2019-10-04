Gardner Minshew Says ‘There’s A Lot Of Bad Mustaches Out There’

Gardner Minshew doesn’t just want to win football games anymore.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has set the league on fire since taking over for an injured Nick Foles in week one, and now his goals far exceed football.

According to SportsCenter, the Washington State legend recently told the media, “There’s a lot of bad mustaches out there…but hopefully we’ll get ’em right.” (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Dominates Against The Broncos As Minshew Mania Grows)

Gardner Minshew wants to inspire people to grow a proper mustache pic.twitter.com/Z1gP0jiiT9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2019

That’s a leader right there, folks. That’s a man who realizes what’s happening is about a lot more than just himself.

Sure, he could go out there and simply get paid to throw touchdown passes. Nobody would question him if that’s where he decided to focus all his energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Oct 1, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT

However, that’s not what a hero does. A hero goes above and beyond. That’s what Minshew is doing by trying to put an end to bad mustaches.

He’s a man answering the call. He’s a man making sure American men don’t disappoint with our mustaches.

He might not be the hero we deserve, but he is the one we need.