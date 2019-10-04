New ‘Impeachment Task Force’ Draws Anti-Trump Celebs Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, And Rosie O’Donnell

Anti-Trump celebrities have joined the call for impeachment — and a few have taken things a step further, signing on to an “Impeachment Task Force” aimed at holding the president accountable.

A press release from Scott Dworkin, co-founder of The Democratic Coalition, announced the launch Friday.

PRESS RELEASE: The Democratic Coalition is taking the lead on rapid response to Trump during the impeachment inquiry. The #ImpeachmentTaskForce plans to confront his propaganda machine head on. For task force backers: Please share this press release with reporters and retweet it. pic.twitter.com/dMDbF75Gxk — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 4, 2019

The task force’s stated mission is to “provide rapid response to President Trump’s political propaganda during the impeachment inquiry,” and lists former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and the group VoteVets among its supporters.

The Democratic Coalition Chairman Jon Cooper explained that the goal was to counter the president’s reach on social media by fighting back with a group of celebrities whose social media followings “combined rival the reach of Trump himself.”

In an attempt to combat Trump’s Impeachment Defense Task Force, a group of celebrities,former lawmakers & activists have formed the Impeachment Task Force. It’s comprised of members w/ large social followings that combined rival the reach of Trump himself. https://t.co/CoBoTz96K7 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 4, 2019

The cause has already attracted a number of celebrities who have been vocal critics of President Donald Trump. Among them are Tom Arnold, Alyssa Milano, Rosie O’Donnell, George Takei and Ron Perlman.

“Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing, who recently faced backlash for encouraging the blacklisting of Trump supporters in Hollywood, also voiced support for the project.

“Trump’s propaganda machine is going to be in overdrive for the foreseeable future, so we need to be fighting every day, in every way,” Dworkin told Newsweek. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Felt A Lot Differently About Impeachment When The President Was From Her Party)

This is not the first time celebrities have taken up the charge to push back against the Trump administration. Two years ago almost to the day, actor and director Rob Reiner announced a celebrity-led effort to investigate collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.