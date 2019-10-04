Joe Rogan Hits The Gun Range At Taran Tactical In Awesome Video

Joe Rogan recently hit a gun range, and he’s got some speed on his trigger finger.

Taran Tactical posted a video on Twitter of the legendary comedian, podcaster and UFC commentator using a handgun, and he was letting the lead fly.

Watch the awesome video below. It's pretty damn cool.

Pretty awesome to have @joerogan out on the range! pic.twitter.com/nJmOfiWXpl — Taran Tactical (@TaranTactical) October 3, 2019

This is just another example of why Joe Rogan is so damn cool. Most people in Hollywood and the entertainment industry abhor guns.

They have an astonishing amount of disgust for the Second Amendment and people who enjoy guns. Rogan is known for being a bit of a renegade.

He does his own thing, and clearly couldn't care less if people don't like that he's out here firing bullets down range.

Joe Rogan might honestly be the coolest guy in all of Hollywood. His podcast is awesome, he’s a legit funny guy and he’s involved with the UFC.

While I’m not a big fan of most people out there, Rogan is clearly a cut above the rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on Sep 5, 2019 at 11:23am PDT

The fact he knows how to use a gun is just a major bonus. Shoutout to him for continuing to be a legit dude around the clock.