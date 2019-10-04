Justin Bieber Goes Country With Dan + Shay In ‘10,0000 Hours’ And We Are All Here For It

Justin Bieber has had a lot of excitement this week after first tying the knot again with supermodel wife Hailey Bieber and now he just dropped his first country song.

In the clip posted on YouTube Friday, the 25-year-old pop singer teamed up with country duo Dan + Shay for a song called "10,000 Hours," per E! News.

Bieber co-wrote the country love song along with the pair Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney and it speaks about how there will be a lifetime of learning and loving with their sweetheart.

“I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more, baby, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours,” the lyrics in the fun song’s chorus read, “And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try. If it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I’m gonna love you.”

And it is no surprise that love is on the “Baby” hitmaker’s brain after he and Hailey said their “I do’s” surrounded by family and friends earlier in the week in South Carolina at the gorgeous Montage Palmetto Bluffs.

An eyewitness previously told the outlet that,”They both looked so genuinely happy. They had smiles on their faces the entire night and didn’t really leave each other’s sides.”

“They both made it a point to say hi to every guest and chat with everyone,” the insider added. “It was a pretty intimate reception and they were happy they could catch up with their friends and family and really enjoy the night.”

Honestly, it is hard to see how this one won’t be another hit for the “Love Yourself” hitmaker!