Justin Bieber Responds To PETA Attack: ‘Go Focus On Real Problems’

Pop singer Justin Bieber responded to PETA’s comments over his decision to shell out $35,000 for two Savannah cats.

PETA called out Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin for buying cats from a breeder rather than adopting a rescue, according to a report published by Page Six. PETA claimed Bieber had the opportunity to “inspire his fans around the world” by adopting a rescue.

Justin Bieber Disses PETA After They Criticize His $35k Exotic Kittens – HollywoodLife https://t.co/4maUMCEzv3 pic.twitter.com/CFYlojBA0b — Hollywood Fact (@fact_hollywood) October 4, 2019

Bieber, however, had some thoughts on the animal rights organization’s stance.

“PETA, go focus on real problems,” the singer, 25, wrote on his Instagram story. “Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren’t tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn’t a rescue…every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but also think there are preferences and that’s what breeders are for.” (RELATED: PETA Goes After Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin For Spending $35,000 On Exotic Cats)

“PETA, go help with all the plastic in the ocean and leave my beautiful cats alone…” Bieber added.

PETA took to their Instagram to respond to Bieber saying he “must think more deeply about this issue.”

“When millions of animal are losing lives every year because not enough people adopt — choosing instead to shop — the animal overpopulation crisis is a real problem,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in response.