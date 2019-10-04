Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Cody Simpson Following Split With Kaitlynn Carter

Pop star Miley Cyrus is reportedly moving on following her splits with both Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus was spotted kissing Australian singer Cody Simpson out at a restaurant Thursday in Los Angeles, according to a report published by TMZ.

The pair have reportedly been friends forever, but footage of Cyrus and Simpson at Backyard Bowls shows the two may be a little more than friends at this point. Cyrus and Simpson can be seen locking lips in video obtained by TMZ. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Back In The Studio After Splits With Liam Hemsworth And Kaitlynn Carter)

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the two have shared a romantic connection. Back in 2014, the couple was rumored to have been dating and even spent tons of time together in 2015.

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime friends Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were spotted kissing. ???? https://t.co/ZJq1fdKuCV pic.twitter.com/j439H5zHCe — E! News (@enews) October 4, 2019



The new PDA follows Cyrus’ abrupt split from Kaitlynn Carter. The two were romantically linked at the beginning of August after Cyrus announced her split from husband Hemsworth.

The whole story is extremely hard to keep up with, but to catch you up: Cyrus broke off her marriage with Hemsworth and immediately began dating Carter. That relationship lasted about two months and now she’s allegedly started up something with Simpson.

I can barely keep up, but as long as she’s happy then good for her.