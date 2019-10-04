New York Times Kavanaugh Book That Floated Dubious Assault Allegation Doesn’t Hit NYT Best Selling List

A book written by two New York Times reporters about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, that floated an allegation of sexual misconduct against him did not even manage to make the Times’ best seller list.

The book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation,” written by two New York Times reporters, Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, failed to make the paper’s own bestsellers list.

The book sold roughly 2,500 copies in its first week, as reported by TownHall.

As of Friday afternoon, the book ranked at #14,266 on the Kindle store.

The book made headlines after the authors seemingly uncovered another suspicious allegation of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

An article based on the findings of the book, published in the Times, revealed that Kavanaugh allegedly dropped his pants at a party when others shoved his penis into a female student’s hand, humiliating her. (RELATED: ‘Harmless Fun’: NYT Faces Backlash After ‘Offensive’ Tweet About Kavanaugh Allegations)

However, the article in the Times left out a very important piece of evidence: that the alleged victim doesn’t even remember the incident and that “several of her friends said she does not recall it”

The Times later updated the story with the following editor’s note:

“An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.”

President Donald Trump responded to the controversy, saying in part, “How can they do a thing like that and destroy somebody’s life? I mean, they’re destroying lives. And it’s fake news.”

Trump also called for the resignation of the Times staffers involved in the story.