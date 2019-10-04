Ocasio-Cortez Thinks Democrats’ Trump-Impeachment Talk Is ‘Boring,’ Says She’s ‘Over It’

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday said she is “over” trying to impeach President Donald Trump, adding it should have been done a long time ago.

“I think the whole thing is boring,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a Queens Library event. “He should have been impeached a long time ago. I’m over it. And so that’s how I feel about it because we’ve got work to do,” The Washington Examiner reported.

“Impeachment of this president is the short-term action we need to preserve our democracy,” Ocasio-Cortez also said at the event. “But if we are really going to thrive as a country, we need to make long-term investments and keep our eyes on the prize of social and economic and racial justice in the United States of America. And that’s what this is all about.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi publicly announced on Sept. 24, “Today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Comes Out In Favor Of Impeachment)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 226 Democrats who support impeachment or an impeachment inquiry, compared to the 10 Democrats who don’t support impeachment or impeachment inquiry yet, according to the New York Times. (RELATED: Top House Republicans Rip Pelosi, Question If She ‘Should Stay In Her Job’ After Ukraine Call Transcript Released)

Many of Pelosi’s Democratic colleagues previously pushed for impeaching Trump, including Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green, who broke with Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump in late March. Green, who previously had several bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, called for a third impeachment vote. Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a March interview.

Trump has continued to push back against impeachment talks, saying Democrats have been trying to impeach him since he was sworn into office.