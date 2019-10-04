Rachel Maddow Takes A Role In CW’s ‘Batwoman’ Series — But You’ll Never See Her

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced Friday that she has signed on to play the role of Vesper Fairchild in the CW series “Batwoman.”

“I know no one’s going to believe this is true, but it’s true. I’m ‘Vesper Fairchild’ in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done),” Maddow tweeted along with The Hollywood Reporter’s article announcing her role.

I know no one’s going to believe this is true, but it’s true. I’m “Vesper Fairchild” in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done).https://t.co/LP8PauXvUL — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 4, 2019

Ruby Rose plays the title character, an openly lesbian superhero, and Maddow’s character is a snarky radio and television personality with a romantic link to Bruce Wayne. (RELATED: Former MSNBC Host Rips Network For Breathless Coverage Of The Mueller Investigation)

Showrunner Caroline Dries told THR, “We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham. In addition to Rachel’s interest in ‘Batwoman,’ we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip and criticism of female superheroes.”

Thus far, Maddow’s role is reported to be audio only, and although she is expected to “appear” in several episodes, she will not be seen onscreen.