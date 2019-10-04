Rashida Tlaib Tells Trump ‘You Have The Right To Remain Silent’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Rashida Tlaib gave President Donald Trump a piece of advice Friday morning, telling him that he has the “right to remain silent.”

“As the President of the United States, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, CORRUPTION, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other Countries to help us out!” Trump said in a tweet Friday.

Tlaib responded by giving Trump some of his Miranda rights, “A piece of advice: You have the right to remain silent.”

Tlaib, a member of “The Squad” in the House of Representatives, has been a fierce critic of the president, repeatedly calling him a racist.. In January, shortly after being sworn into Congress, she shouted that she was ready to “go in there and impeach the motherfucker!” (RELATED: Trump Rips Rashida Tlaib Over Israel Comments)

Since Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump over his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, some on the left have recognized Tlaib’s impeachment prediction.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised Tlaib for her January impeachment comments last week, saying, “Today I’m showing some love to @RepMaxineWaters + @RashidaTlaib, who endured the brunt of gaslighting & vitriol for being among the first to recognize WH corruption & publicly advocate for impeachment, making it easier for the rest of us.”