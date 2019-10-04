Redskins Name Colt McCoy Starting Quarterback Against Patriots

The Washington Redskins officially have a new starting quarterback and it’s not Case Keenum or Dwayne Haskins.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden named Colt McCoy the team’s starter for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. (RELATED: SILENCE OF THE RAMS: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

The decision comes after a disastrous 0-4 start to the season, which hit a low-point last week when the Redskins lost 24-3 to the New York Giants where Keenum was benched following a terrible first half performance in favor of the rookie Haskins who proceeded to throw three interceptions in a miserable regular season debut. (RELATED: Redskins Sign Quarterback Following Alex Smith Injury. Will He Become The Starter?)

It won’t get any easier for the Redskins this week when they host the defending Super Bowl champions, who will bring the league’s best defense to town. That game will be a blood bath, which is why Gruden probably made the right decision to start McCoy here.

Haskins is clearly not ready to start and another terrible game against a vaunted Patriots defense will probably sink his confidence. On the other hand, Keenum has regressed since the start of the season and clearly isn’t the right guy for the starting job. McCoy knows the offense and is the sensible choice to start right now.