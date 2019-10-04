Rep. Tlaib: ‘No Joke’: Democrats Want To Arrest Trump Officials, ‘Take Care Of Them’

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib says House Democrats are “trying to figure out” how to arrest Trump officials who resist subpoenas during the impeachment process, promising to “take care of them.”

The politician was speaking at a “Congress, Coffee and Congress” meeting on Tuesday.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a situation like this. So they’re trying to figure out, no joke, they’re trying to figure out, well, is it the D.C. police that goes and gets them? We don’t know. Where do we hold them?” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib’s Ties To Anti-Semitism Run Deeper Than Previously Known)

Tlaib suggested people like Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross could be jailed in Detroit. “So I just want you to know I will relay your message, I will tell them they can hold all those people right here in Detroit, we’ll take care of them, and make sure they show up to the committee hearings. We won’t hurt them. We’ll make sure they come and show, right? I’ll make sure that you’re in charge.”

The congresswoman has generated considerable media attention as she works her constituency during the congressional recess. During a tour of the Detroit police station, she told told Police Chief James Craig that the city’s facial recognition technology should be run by black officials because she said because “non-African-Americans think African-Americans all look the same.” (RELATED: Detroit Police Chief Says He’d Be Asked To Resign If He Made ‘Similar Statement’ As Rep. Rashida Tlaib)

Tlaib, 43, is one part of the four congresswomen who make up the left-wing squad that often dominates the news. She has been a vociferous critic of the immigrant detention centers that line the southern border with Mexico and has tried to cut-off funding to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in order to close the centers.

Her angry anti-Israel rhetoric and ties to anti-Semitic organizations continue to envelop Tlaib in controversy.