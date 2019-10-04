POLL: 60% Of People Think College Athletes Should Be Allowed To Profit From Their Likeness

A lot of people are in favor of college athletes being able to profit from their likeness.

The topic has been in the news nonstop ever since California passed a law allowing athletes to profit from their likeness beginning in 2023. Now, the NCAA has a major issue on its hands going forward, but the majority of the public is apparently supportive of the idea. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a poll released by Seton Hall, 60% of people think college athletes “should be allowed to profit from the use of their name, likeness or image.”

There was some gaps when it came to the age of people in the poll. People 18-29 support athletes making money at a rate of 80%. People 60 and older only support the idea at a rate of 50%.

The numbers don’t surprise me at all, but I’ve been around the sports world for a long time. What is interesting to me is that 50% of people 60 and older are behind the idea.

I would have figured the number for that demographic would have been much lower. I know young people support athletes profiting from likeness, but we’ve grown up in the era of social media.

It’s been in our minds for a very long time.

The reality of the situation is that it’s not a matter of if likeness profiting will happen. It’s a matter of when it’ll happen.

The NCAA will eventually come around on the issue. California’s law might speed things up. I really can’t say for sure.

What I can say for sure is that just having one state doing it will be a disaster, and the NCAA should do whatever it takes to stop the state from having a competitive advantage.

Either way, players getting paid off of their likeness will eventually happen in this country. I can guarantee you that much.