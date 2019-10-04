Trump Tells Supporters How To ‘Drive’ Critics ‘Into The Loony Bin’

President Donald Trump hit back at his critics during an official White House event Thursday and told supporters to talk about having him in office for more than two terms to drive Democrats crazy.

Trump joked about staying on after the legal two terms in office while talking to people at The Villages, a retirement community in Florida. He brought up “the impeachment crap” and noted that there is an easy way to make critics crazy.

“If you want to drive them crazy, just say eight more years or 12 more years or 16. … You’d really drive them into the loony bin,” Trump said Thursday. “That’s why they do the impeachment crap, because they know they can’t beat us fairly.”

