Ivanka Trump Speaks Out On Impeachment Inquiry

White House advisor Ivanka Trump answered questions about her father’s ongoing impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

During a wide-ranging interview with Fox Business host Trish Regan on Friday night’s “Trish Regan Primetime,” the president’s daughter expressed her and the administration’s determination to stay the course and continue to “improve the quality of life” for Americans.

WATCH:

“I think everything’s a question of priorities,” she responded. “We have our priorities in the White House. We’re fighting every day for the American worker. We’re fighting every day to improve the quality of life for every single person in this country, and we are delivering in that fight and on that promise. That’s our priority.”

Ivanka expressed her desire to pass the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) and “lean into these areas that people want us to be delivering on.”

“Every single day we deliver,” she said, citing a recently signed trade deal with Japan and continued training opportunities for workers. “We will continue to work. We will continue to deliver. The ball is in Congress’ court. Are you going to approve the USMCA? Probably the greatest trade deal in American history. If they don’t approve that it will be a very, very unfortunate thing for a lot of Americans.” (RELATED: Tucker And Patel: The Truth About Impeachment)

“I think my father has definitely grown used to this,” she told Regan when asked how President Trump was responding to the impeachment inquiry. “This has been true basically since day one. Certainly since the election, so we are focused on delivering and fulfilling promises made to the American people. That’s every day what we are focused on.”