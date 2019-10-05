Kamala Harris Swings At Trump, Calls Him ‘A Walking Indictment In A Red Tie’

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris lashed out at President Donald Trump, claiming at a South Carolina campaign event Saturday that he is a “criminal.”

The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere tweeted, “‘We know we have a criminal in the White House … to manipulate yet again a race for president of the United States,’ @KamalaHarris says in Charleston. ‘Donald Trump sold people out.'”

Lindsay Reilly, communications director for Harris in South Carolina, added, “‘Justice is on the ballot when we have a criminal living in the White House’ @KamalaHarris is making it clear to South Carolina that she’s ready to prosecute the case against this Administration.”

The 2020 presidential hopeful had adopted the same sentiment in a tweet she posted just an hour earlier, attempting to leverage her experience as a prosecutor in California. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Blasts Kamala Harris For ‘Embarrassing’ Defense Of Joe Biden)

“The current occupant of the White House is basically a walking indictment in a red tie,” Harris tweeted. “It’s time to prosecute the case against 4 more years of Donald Trump — and I am uniquely capable of doing just that.”

In addition to the president, Harris has recently called for Congress to consider impeaching Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.