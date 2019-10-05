Celebrate Kate Winslet’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Kate Winslet’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 44-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the last decade.

Born in Reading, Berkshire, England, the "Revolutionary Road" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was just 17 and landed a part in a film called "Heavenly Creatures" in 1994.

Soon she would score a part in the movie "Sense and Sensibility" in 1995, alongside such stars as Emma Thompson.

But it wouldn't be until Winslet landed the role of a lifetime playing Rose DeWitt Bukater, in James Cameron's box office blockbuster "Titanic" in 1997, alongside a young star named Leonardo DiCaprio.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Her role in the romantic drama helped her score a Best Actress nomination, making her the youngest actress to ever receive two Academy Award nominations.

During her career she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times, most notably in "Quills" in 2000 and "Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind" in 2004.

On top of all that talent, she is drop-dead gorgeous. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Kate!