Melania Wows In Vanilla Jeans And Chocolate Jacket During Wyoming Trip

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in vanilla jeans and a jacket combo during her trip to Wyoming.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve chocolate jacket and pants that she paired with a gorgeous cream-colored turtleneck sweater in a handful of pictures she posted Saturday from her trip to the western state. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair and brown high heel boots. FLOTUS captioned one of the posts, “Yesterday I visited the beautiful Grand Teton National Park @GrandTetonNPS. We thank the many dedicated organizations and @nationalparkservice for all they do in protecting and taking care of our national landmarks and parks. #BeBest #EveryKidOutdoors.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

In a second post that contained even more pictures, the first lady shared photos from her visit with a group of second and fourth graders at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Wyoming for a “@nationalparkservice Arrowhead Ceremony” at her #BeBest event.

Melania always looks fantastic no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most notably, the first lady turned heads when she stepped out in a stunning ice blue dress during the arrival ceremony for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jennifer Morrison at the White House.

