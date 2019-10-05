Michael Moore Crushed By Trudeau Blackface: ‘What Is Wrong With White People?’

Filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore said Friday that he found it “crushing” to see Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface.

Moore was in Vancouver to attend a 30th anniversary screening of “Roger & Me” and spoke to the Canadian Press.

The director confided that it wasn't easy seeing Trudeau let down his liberal supporters in the United States.

“We’re living with [President Donald] Trump and we look to the north with such envy. You don’t have to live with Trump. You have a man who greets refugees at the airport. You have someone who speaks with kindness and compassion. We don’t have any of that,” Moore told CP.

“So Trudeau, despite whatever flaws or problems there are with him, you only have to look south to see just how bad it could be.”

The progressive moviemaker has given the Democrats long odds to win the presidency, saying as recently as late July that the party still hasn't found a "street fighter" who can face-off with Trump.

Trudeau has sought forgiveness from minority groups and the Canadian public for his repeated use of brownface and blackface — although he has suggested his actions were symptomatic of the "privilege" that he claims he shares with so many others in Canada.

Moore said when he first saw the photos of Trudeau, he thought, “What is wrong with white people?”

“Whether it’s stealing black peoples’ music, whether it’s taking the best comedy — African-American comedians — you go down the whole list of things that are appropriated from people of color and this is a long and sad tradition,” he said.

Despite his still evident enthusiasm for Trudeau, Moore claimed that he had no desire to intervene in Canada’s current federal election that is scheduled for Oct. 21. Moore also said he likes Canada’s socialist New Democratic Party — “which is rockin’ on as far as I’m concerned.”

“You have an election in a couple of weeks and you basically have a choice between Aladdin and an American. I think on balance, advantage Aladdin. Right?” Moore told CP, apparently citing Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer’s U.S. citizenship that he holds in addition to his Canadian.