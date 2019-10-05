Report: European Powers Ignore Intelligence Reports On Iran’s Growing Nuclear Capability

Europe is reportedly ignoring intelligence reports that point to Iran’s growing nuclear capability.

German intelligence reports are accusing Iran of actively seeking the material to build a nuclear advice but both the European powers and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are apparently turning a blind eye to the mounting crisis, Fox News reported Saturday.

The attitude is alarming nuclear weapons experts like Emily Landau, director of the Arms Control and Regional Security Project at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. She told Fox News that the intelligence is so strong that it should be forcing Europeans into “confronting Iran with the intelligence and asking hard questions.” (RELATED: Netanyahu Wants Sanctions On Iran Over Nuclear Deal, Tells European Countries To ‘Stand Behind Their Commitments’)

The Trump administration walked away from the Iran Nuclear Deal in May 2018 after arguing that the Obama-era agreement was not deterring Iran from continuing its nuclear program.

Iran has balked at maintaining the restrictions that the deal placed on how much enriched uranium the Middle East state can procure. Iran has become increasingly aggressive in the region and has threatened to go to war with the United States and its allies if its sovereignty is threatened.

“When will the international powers finally relate to these German intelligence reports that have been coming out periodically, detailing Iran’s continued procurement efforts?” Landau asked, telling Fox News that “these efforts are not covered in IAEA reports that [nuclear] deal supporters love to quote to prove Iran’s ‘compliance.’’’

Fox News assessed some of the German intelligence reports that are sounding alarm bells by warning “against this background [of proliferation], weapons of mass destruction continued to be a powerful political instrument during the reporting period, which could shake the stability of the entire state structure in both regional and international crisis situations.” (RELATED: Iran Surpasses Nuclear Fuel Stockpile Limit, State Media Reports)

The report suggested “in particular, states such as Iran, North Korea, Pakistan and Syria attempted to acquire and redistribute such weapons in the context of proliferation, for example by concealing transport routes via third countries.”

The documents say that rogue states are gathering material through academics who visit foreign counties ostensibly to promote learning but are acting as procurement conduits for their governments.

The findings clearly call Iran a “country of risk” that is “making efforts to supplement its arsenal of conventional weapons with weapons of mass destruction.”

Fox News inquired if the IAEA had assessed any of the German intelligence reports. A spokesman for the group declined to comment.