Watch Two Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Ignore And Override’

CBS has released two clips from the second episode of “SEAL Team” season three, and it looks like things will be as intense as ever.

The plot of “Ignore and Override,” according to CBS’ YouTube description, is, “Bravo Team continues their mission in Serbia to track down an organization linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts, when Jason Hayes’ past returns to haunt him and leaves him contemplating his future.”

In one of the clips, Bravo sets down in helicopters at an airfield to stop a private jet from taking off. It’s probably reasonable to assume the bomb maker they’re looking for is in it. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Season 3 Starts Strong With Premiere Episode ‘Welcome to the Refuge’)

In the other clip, Ray and Jason talk about all the friends they’ve lost along the way, and how the leader of the team nearly “bought it” at the end of the season three premiere thanks to a suicide vest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Oct 3, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

Give both clips a watch below.

As I’ve said before, the season premiere was absolute fire, and I was on the edge of my seat for the actions scenes. The ending was intense as all hell, and the part about Jason remembering his fallen SEAL teammates was incredibly powerful.

It looks like things are only going to get ratcheted up going forward, and I can’t wait.

Tune in Wednesday night to catch “Ignore and Override.” Something tells me the deeper we dive into Jason’s mind the more intense season three will get.

“SEAL Team” is the best military show on TV for a reason, and I hope you’re all following along.