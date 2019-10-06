Alabama Remains At The Top Of Week 7 College Football Polls, Wisconsin Holding Steady At 8

Alabama is at the top of the latest college football polls for week seven rankings released Sunday.
The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Georgia (tie)
- Ohio State (tie)
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
Alabama and the Tigers were both on byes this past week. So, I think we all expected them to hold the top two spots. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
As for everybody else, Ohio State mauled Michigan State 34-10. It was brutal, and just the latest sign that the Buckeyes are for real.
There’s a very realistic chance that OSU could be the best team in America. They’re just destroying opponent after opponent.
As long as Justin Fields is under center they’re going to be very good.
My Wisconsin Badgers are holding steady at eight after thrashing Kent State 48-0 this past weekend. I know it’s only Kent State, but Wisconsin looks so damn good.
Jonathan Taylor is simply on a different level right now. He scored five touchdowns yesterday, and probably could have gone for a couple more if he’d played more in the second half.
Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and where your team is ranked. As always, it should be another fun week of college football talk!