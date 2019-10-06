Alabama Remains At The Top Of Week 7 College Football Polls, Wisconsin Holding Steady At 8

Alabama is at the top of the latest college football polls for week seven rankings released Sunday.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma LSU Florida Wisconsin Penn State Notre Dame

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Georgia (tie) Ohio State (tie) LSU Oklahoma Florida Wisconsin Notre Dame Penn State

Alabama and the Tigers were both on byes this past week. So, I think we all expected them to hold the top two spots. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 1, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT

As for everybody else, Ohio State mauled Michigan State 34-10. It was brutal, and just the latest sign that the Buckeyes are for real.

There’s a very realistic chance that OSU could be the best team in America. They’re just destroying opponent after opponent.

As long as Justin Fields is under center they’re going to be very good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 5, 2019 at 6:52pm PDT

My Wisconsin Badgers are holding steady at eight after thrashing Kent State 48-0 this past weekend. I know it’s only Kent State, but Wisconsin looks so damn good.

Jonathan Taylor is simply on a different level right now. He scored five touchdowns yesterday, and probably could have gone for a couple more if he’d played more in the second half.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and where your team is ranked. As always, it should be another fun week of college football talk!