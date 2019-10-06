‘The Biden Family Was PAID OFF’ — Trump Says Biden Won’t Make It To The General Election

President Donald Trump aired his grievances on Twitter, taking aim Sunday at the “Fake News” and former Vice President Joe Biden in a series of tweets.

He began by attacking the “Fake News,” arguing that outlets were working hard to “protect Sleepy Joe Biden and his thrown out of the Military son, Hunter, who was handed $100,000 a month (Plus,Plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no experience in energy.”

Trump finished the thought by defending his recent calls for officials in other countries to assist him in rooting out corruption. “As lawyers & others have stated, as President, I have an OBLIGATION to look into possible, or probable, CORRUPTION!” he said.

The president continued with a direct accusation against Biden and his family then, tweeting, “The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple! The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable.”

Trump concluded by suggesting that he didn’t believe Biden would be the eventual Democratic presidential nominee, adding, “And by the way, I would LOVE running against 1% Joe Biden – I just don’t think it’s going to happen. Sleepy Joe won’t get to the starting gate, & based on all of the money he & his family probably ‘extorted,’ Joe should hang it up. I wouldn’t want him dealing with China & U!”

Biden spent some time Saturday attacking President Trump, referring to him as “the definition of corruption” and repeating his promise to beat him “like a drum.” (RELATED: ‘Ask The Right Questions!’: Biden Snaps At Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy)

