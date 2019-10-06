Biden On Trump’s Ukraine And China Accusations: ‘He Slanders Anyone He Sees As A Threat’

Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump Saturday night for supposedly slandering him and his family as the Democratic presidential candidate struggles to keep afloat in a crowded field.

Trump is “wholly unfit to be president” and routinely promotes “debunked conspiracy theories,” Biden wrote in a Washington Post editorial. He explained why the president’s tactics are an example of an “abuse of power.”

“President Trump seemingly cannot tell the truth — about anything,” Biden wrote. The former vice president is struggling to weather accusations from Trump that he acted in a corrupt manner when he worked as the Obama administration’s point man in Ukraine.

Biden added: “He slanders anyone he sees as a threat. That is why is he is frantically pushing flat-out lies, debunked conspiracy theories and smears against me and my family, no doubt hoping to undermine my candidacy for the presidency.”

Biden did not address in the editorial lingering questions about his roles in Ukraine and China. His decision in 2015 to pressure Ukraine into firing its top prosecutor while his son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings has led many to allege a conflict of interest.

Hunter Biden’s work in China is also hurting his father. Joe Biden traveled to China in 2013 with his son, who was in the process of forming a Chinese private equity fund and planned to raise money for the venture. Hunter Biden said he met with Chinese banker Jonathan Li and his partner during the trip.

Trump accused Hunter Biden of using the Air Force Two trip to get $1.5 billion from China for his fund. Joe Biden wants the media to stop discussing the matter and his campaign has urged major news outlets to stop booking former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is working as Trump’s top legal adviser.

“It’s not a conflict of interest,” Joe Biden said Friday in response to a reporter’s question at the SEIU Unions for All Summit in California. The reporter was asking how the public should perceive Joe Biden’s move to interject himself in Ukraine’s politics while his son worked in the country’s natural gas industry.

He has repeatedly cited a dearth of media reports discussing the matters as evidence that nothing improper happened. (RELATED: Watch Joe Biden Lose His Cool When Reporter Asks About Ukraine Conflict Of Interest)

“There’s been no indication of any conflict of interest, from Ukraine or anywhere else. Period. I’m not going to respond to that! Let’s focus on the problem,” he added at the summit. “Focus on this man, what he’s doing, that no president has ever done. No president!” Meanwhile, Joe Biden is struggling to stay above the fray. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leading rival for the 2020 nomination, surpassed him in a key Iowa poll on Sept. 21. Funding hauls appear to be drying up as well. Warren and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders out-raised Joe Biden during the third quarter. Sanders, from Vermont, raised $25.3 million during the third quarter and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, also a 2020 Democratic candidate, raised $19.1 million. Joe Biden pulled in $15 million, while Warren raised $24.6 million.

