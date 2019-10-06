Former Congressman Who Led Clinton Impeachment Weighs In On Trump Impeachment

Former Republican Georgia Congressman Bob Barr rose to national fame in the late 1990s when he led the impeachment effort against President Bill Clinton.

With an impeachment inquiry now underway against President Donald Trump, who better to lay out how the impeachment process works and what warrants such a significant step?

See what Barr has to say in the video below.

