Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt Dismisses Jeremy Banks From Team After Disturbing Footage Emerges

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt dismissed linebacker Jeremy Banks from the football team following an arrest last week.

“I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program,” Pruitt said in a statement released ahead of the team’s 43-14 loss to Georgia, according to a report from USA Today. “While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university.”

Tennessee has dismissed LB Jeremy Banks after he was arrested for a video that surfaced of Banks saying he shoots at cops in his home town. pic.twitter.com/afFMHmqKJV — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 4, 2019

The dismissal comes after after footage emerged late last week of the linebacker’s arrest. (RELATED: SEC Week 6 Preview And Predictions: One Big Showdown And A Cloud Of Dust)

Banks told a young intern in the police car “you don’t wanna be an intern because where I’m from we shoot at cops. I’m from Memphis, Tennessee.”

The incident was the latest bit of misery for the Vols’ flailing football program, which fell to 1-4 on the season Saturday night following a 29-point home loss to Georgia.